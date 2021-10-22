Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Boeing Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Boeing in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.05.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.56. The firm has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in The Boeing by 94.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 340.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 308,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $77,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

