Brokers Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $114.33 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.