Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of BRO opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

