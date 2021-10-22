BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRP. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE BRP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 177,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,817,000 after buying an additional 125,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 114,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

