BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRP. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.
NYSE BRP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 177,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,817,000 after buying an additional 125,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 114,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
