Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Announces Earnings Results

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

