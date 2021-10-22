Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Announces Earnings Results

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%.
Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
About Bryn Mawr Bank
Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.
