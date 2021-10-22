BSCPAD Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.59 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $105.59 million and $9.02 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00073241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00107038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,570.54 or 1.00392704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.79 or 0.06513636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021936 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

