Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.00. 917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $533.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Business First Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

