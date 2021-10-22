Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $535.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

