ByteNext Price Reaches $0.0823 on Top Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $18,117.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00071711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00102593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,213.53 or 0.99997485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.72 or 0.06469528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022094 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

