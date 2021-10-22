Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.00 Million

Analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post sales of $117.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $118.40 million. Cactus posted sales of $59.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $433.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $437.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $584.87 million, with estimates ranging from $568.71 million to $593.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cactus by 458.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 553,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,345,000 after purchasing an additional 501,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $44.88. 337,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,134. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

