Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CADE opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $5,768,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $78,788,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

