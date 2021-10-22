Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.38. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock worth $28,479,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

