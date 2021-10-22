California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,256,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

