California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Huntsman worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntsman by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 83.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Huntsman by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

