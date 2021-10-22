California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after buying an additional 72,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

