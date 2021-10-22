California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 943.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 61.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 12.4% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.