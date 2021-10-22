California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,870 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Thor Industries worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

