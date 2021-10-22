California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,571 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $43.60 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

