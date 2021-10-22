California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,193 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

PLNT stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

