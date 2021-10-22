California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,402 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

