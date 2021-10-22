California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $73,427,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 576.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $56,809,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $35,780,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

RL opened at $121.49 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.96.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.