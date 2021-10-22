Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $29.84 million and $95,201.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.86 or 0.06542662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00090073 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.