Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $24,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Progressive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after buying an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,248 shares of company stock worth $7,712,928 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

