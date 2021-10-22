Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 1,079 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 503,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $153.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.