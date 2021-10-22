Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $376.65 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

