Cambridge Trust Co. Has $18.73 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

