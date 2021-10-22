Canaccord Genuity Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN opened at C$10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.80. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.