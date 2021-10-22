Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4977 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

NYSE:CNI opened at $132.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $133.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

