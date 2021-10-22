Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

NYSE CP opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

