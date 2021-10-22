Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $25.00 on Monday. Canon has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canon will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Canon by 84.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Canon during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 16.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

