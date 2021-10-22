Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng anticipates that the company will earn ($3.12) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $962.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,772,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 182.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 825,566 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 181.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 812,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

