Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. iA Financial lowered shares of Capital Power to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.06.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPXWF opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.