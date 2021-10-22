Cappasity Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 116.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00047198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00102692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00198361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

