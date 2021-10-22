Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.90. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 80,196 shares traded.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

