Captrust Financial Advisors Has $21.23 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU opened at $578.35 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

