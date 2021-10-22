Captrust Financial Advisors Has $30.05 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.42.

Shares of UNP opened at $231.28 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

