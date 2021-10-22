Captrust Financial Advisors Has $31.94 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,302,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,938 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $31,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after buying an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,968,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

