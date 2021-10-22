Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 13,873 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average is $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

