Capula Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

