Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 9,316 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,316 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 305,348 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $6,398,000.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.41 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

