Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 201,121 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $187.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -170.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.91.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

