Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $219.12 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $219.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

