CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.79 on Monday. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $824.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.12 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 196.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 446,197 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 84.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 354,120 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CarParts.com by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,784,000 after buying an additional 373,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.