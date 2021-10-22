CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $30.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

PRTS stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $824.49 million, a P/E ratio of -263.12 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

