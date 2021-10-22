Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.43). Carpenter Technology reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

