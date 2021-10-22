Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 42.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

