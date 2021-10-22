Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 43,888 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,888 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $81.92. 71,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.