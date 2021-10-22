Casper Sleep Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,549 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the typical volume of 812 call options.

NYSE CSPR opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.