CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $103.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CBRE opened at $102.35 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after acquiring an additional 663,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

