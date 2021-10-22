Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.06.

CE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.77. 537,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

